Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $26.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,487.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,377.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

