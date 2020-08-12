Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 41,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

HD traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.50. 268,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $279.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.