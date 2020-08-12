Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cowen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 5,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,172. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

