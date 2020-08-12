Datadog (DDOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $59.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $85.00.

7/28/2020 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

7/10/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $65.00 to $107.00.

6/18/2020 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. 120,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,834.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $863,802.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 219,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,863,232 shares of company stock worth $234,752,821. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

