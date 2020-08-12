Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson Sells 18,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,292,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,412,523. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

