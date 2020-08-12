Dicker Data Ltd (DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Dicker Data has a 12 month low of A$3.90 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of A$8.73 ($6.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.63.

In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.10 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,141 shares of company stock valued at $141,597.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

