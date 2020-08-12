Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 29,046 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 761,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.