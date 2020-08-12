Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 152,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,493. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

