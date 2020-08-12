eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $2,026,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,713. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 403,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

