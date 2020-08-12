Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

DIS traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 890,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

