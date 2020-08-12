Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,508.16. 77,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,487.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

