Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.53. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 143,261 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

