Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $638,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 1,015,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

