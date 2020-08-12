Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Capital Management Associates NY’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.02. 737,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

