Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250,356 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Facebook worth $555,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 135,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $198,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

FB stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

