First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 96,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 54,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.