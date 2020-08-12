First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,122 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 221,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. 25,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,779. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

