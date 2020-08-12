First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. 63,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,081. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

