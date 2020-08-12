First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 29,195 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.17% of South State worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 83,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.00. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

