First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 403 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of IAA worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 57.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 28,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,503. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.