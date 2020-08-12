First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

