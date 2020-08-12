First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 142,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

