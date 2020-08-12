First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,800 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after acquiring an additional 324,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

