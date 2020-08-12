First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tetra Tech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,010. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,822 shares of company stock worth $2,787,106. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

