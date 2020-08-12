First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 401,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

