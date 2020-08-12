First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Balchem worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 7,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,235. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.