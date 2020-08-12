First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 28.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ExlService by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 6,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

