First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

