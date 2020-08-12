First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.28 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 65.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,571. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

