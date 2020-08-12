First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.05 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.