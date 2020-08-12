First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. 125,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

