First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Adobe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 16.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Adobe by 60.1% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 514,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.40. 66,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.22. The company has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.