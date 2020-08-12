First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 99,180 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 99,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,278. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit