First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 99,180 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 99,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,278. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 1.76. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

