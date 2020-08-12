First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,393. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.