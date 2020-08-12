First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 67,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,752. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 243.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.