First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $643,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

