First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,698,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.04. 11,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

