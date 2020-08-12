First National Bank of Omaha Sells 263 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,664. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

