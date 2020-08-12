First National Bank of Omaha Sells 346 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.25 on Wednesday, hitting $1,506.57. 84,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,487.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

