First National Bank of Omaha Sells 394 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,828. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.