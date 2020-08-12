First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,502 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 151.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 11,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,874. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

