First National Bank of Omaha Sells 536 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AON were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $191.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.18.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

