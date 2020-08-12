First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,966 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.28. The stock had a trading volume of 260,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $279.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

