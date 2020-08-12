First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $576,323,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $14,016,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after buying an additional 749,052 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MasTec by 236.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after buying an additional 536,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MasTec by 44.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

