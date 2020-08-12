First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,934 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,332,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,715. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

