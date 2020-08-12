FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 38,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

