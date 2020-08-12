Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.56. Gevo shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 22,174 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

