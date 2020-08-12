Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 85.4% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 27th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 11,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

