Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.14

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 21237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 86.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

