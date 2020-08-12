Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.